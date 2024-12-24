Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 3.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 3.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Surat, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Surat and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 3.66 Lakhs