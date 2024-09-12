Jawa 42 FJ on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jawa 42 FJ top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price model is Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke and the most priced model is Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Mystique Copper.
Jawa 42 FJ dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Jawa 42 FJ on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 42 FJ is mainly compared to Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Indore, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Indore and Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke ₹ 2.21 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte ₹ 2.33 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte ₹ 2.38 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Mystique Copper ₹ 2.38 Lakhs
