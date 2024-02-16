Saved Articles

Jawa 350 On Road Price in Rae Bareli

2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rae Bareli
350 Price in Rae Bareli

Jawa 350 on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jawa 350 STD₹ 2.44 Lakhs
...Read More

Jawa 350 Variant Wise Price List in Rae Bareli

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,14,950
RTO
17,196
Insurance
12,305
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Rae Bareli)
2,44,451
EMI@5,254/mo
Close

Jawa 350 Alternatives

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Mavrick 440 Price in Rae Bareli
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Classic 350 Price in Rae Bareli
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Price in Rae Bareli
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.25 Lakhs Onwards
42 Bobber Price in Rae Bareli
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Hness CB350 Price in Rae Bareli

Popular Jawa Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Jawa Bikes

    Jawa 350 News

    Both motorcycles have a retro design language but the Honda does use some modern bits.
    Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
    16 Feb 2024
    Delhi received 350 new electric buses, seen parked at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand during their flag off ceremony on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Delhi now has 1,650 electric buses operating in the city, the highest among all cities in India.
    Delhi adds 350 electric buses, ranks third among all cities in the world with highest e-buses
    15 Feb 2024
    The new Jawa 350 Blue will make it to showrooms in a few days and will be available alongside the three existing colour options
    2024 Jawa 350 showcased in a new blue colour. Launch soon
    13 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India in September last year and now makes its way into Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle
    2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, limited to only 100 units
    8 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January
    8 Feb 2024
    Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
