Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa 350 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 2.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 350 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 2.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 350 dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Jawa 350 on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Nagpur, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Nagpur and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 350 STD ₹ 2.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price