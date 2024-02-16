Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jawa 350 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 350 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 350 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Jawa 350 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Mangalore, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Mangalore and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 350 STD ₹ 2.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price