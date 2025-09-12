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HONDA Unicorn Mileage

₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2436
4.2
17
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Honda Unicorn Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 50 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 50 kmpl

Honda Unicorn Variants Wise Mileage

Honda Unicorn price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Unicorn Disc
162.71 cc
106 kmph
₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Unicorn Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV BlazeX RangeUnicornvsRV BlazeX
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Range: 106-171 km
Check OffersEcoDryft RangeUnicornvsEcoDryft
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 100-160 km
Check OffersRV1 RangeUnicornvsRV1
Honda SP160

Honda SP160

1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 50 kmpl
Check OffersSP160 MileageUnicornvsSP160
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage: 47.5 kmpl
Check OffersPulsar 150 MileageUnicornvsPulsar 150
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 45 kmpl
Check Offers W175 MileageUnicornvs W175

Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Honda Unicorn User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Reliable Commuter with Great Comfort & Mileage
The Honda Unicorn truly lives up to its reputation for reliability and comfort. Its design is simple yet classy, appealing to riders of all ages. The seating comfort is a standout feature, making it ideal for long city commutes as well as highway rides. Both rider and pillion enjoy a smooth experience, thanks to the well-cushioned seat and excellent suspension setup. Performance-wise, the 160cc engine feels refined and delivers power in a very smooth manner. It’s not built for aggressive speed, but for those who value stability, durability, and a calm ride, it’s perfect. The gear shifts are seamless, and the bike handles city traffic effortlessly while staying stable at higher speeds. Mileage is another strong point—consistently delivering around 50–55 km/l in mixed conditions, which makes it economical for daily use. Servicing experience with Honda has been reliable, with spare parts easily available and reasonable maintenance costs. Overall, the Unicorn is an ideal choice for someone looking for a no-nonsense commuter that combines comfort, practicality, and trusted Honda reliability.
By: Sahil (Sept 12, 2025)
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Unicorn bike is not like a bird
The bike's look is very good, and as for the mileage, it gives around 60 kilometers per liter. After servicing, the bike is running really well
By: Mahadev bandu sirast (Jun 28, 2025)
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