Honda Unicorn vs Kawasaki W175

In 2023 Honda Unicorn or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc177 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm65.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,8691,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,7181,35,000
RTO
8,69410,800
Insurance
11,45710,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7053,369

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
