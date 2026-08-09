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Honda Unicorn vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Honda Unicorn or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Unicorn engine makes power and torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Unicorn vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Unicorn w175
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity162.71 cc177 cc
Power13.18 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Unicorn Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2081 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg135 kg
Height
1103 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm790 mm
Width
756 mm805 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
650 km480 km
Max Speed
106 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI EngineAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
DiamondDouble Cradle Frame, Steel
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Telescopic30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,9461,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1591,13,000
RTO
10,1439,040
Insurance
11,64410,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0502,850

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