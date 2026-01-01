|Engine
The Unicorn Disc, is listed at ₹1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Unicorn offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Unicorn Disc is available in 4 colour options: Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue.
The Unicorn Disc is powered by a 162.71 cc engine.
In the Unicorn's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.19 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs.
The Unicorn Disc has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.