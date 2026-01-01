hamburger icon
1.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Unicorn Key Specs
Engine162.71 cc
View all Unicorn specs and features

Unicorn Disc

Unicorn Disc Prices

The Unicorn Disc, is listed at ₹1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Unicorn Disc Mileage

All variants of the Unicorn offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Unicorn Disc Colours

The Unicorn Disc is available in 4 colour options: Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue.

Unicorn Disc Engine and Transmission

The Unicorn Disc is powered by a 162.71 cc engine.

Unicorn Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Unicorn's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.19 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs.

Unicorn Disc Specs & Features

The Unicorn Disc has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Unicorn Disc Price

Unicorn Disc

₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,159
RTO
10,143
Insurance
11,644
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,946
EMI@3,051/mo
Honda Unicorn Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2081 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1103 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
756 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
650 km
Max Speed
106 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Unicorn Disc Offers
Bring Home Honda Unicorn : Low ROI Starting from 6...
Applicable on unicorndisc variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Honda Unicorn Disc EMI
EMI2,746 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,27,751
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,27,751
Interest Amount
37,001
Payable Amount
1,64,752

view all specs and features

