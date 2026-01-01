hamburger icon
Honda SP160 Front Left View
Honda SP160 Front Right View
Honda SP160 Front View
Honda SP160 Left View
Honda SP160 Rear Left View
Honda SP160 Rear Right View
6/15

Honda SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B)

1.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda SP160 Key Specs
Engine162.71 cc
View all SP160 specs and features

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B)

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Prices

The SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the SP160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Colours

The SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) is available in 5 colour options: Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Matter Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Spartan Red.

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) is powered by a 162.71 cc engine.

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SP160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs.

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Price

SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B)

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,158
RTO
9,052
Insurance
10,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,803
EMI@2,854/mo
Honda SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Length
2061 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm
Width
786 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
110 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm
Max Torque
14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Storke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.30 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Iinch, TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda SP160 Single Disc (OBD-2B) EMI
EMI2,569 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,19,522
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,19,522
Interest Amount
34,618
Payable Amount
1,54,140

Honda SP160 other Variants

SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B)

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,667
RTO
9,493
Insurance
10,686
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,846
EMI@2,984/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

view all specs and features

