What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Ranchi? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Ranchi is Rs. 1.01 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Ranchi? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Ranchi amount to Rs. 6,956, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Ranchi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Ranchi is Rs. 1,962.