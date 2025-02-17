What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Bhilai? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Bhilai is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Bhilai? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Bhilai amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Bhilai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Bhilai is Rs. 1,959.