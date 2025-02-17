What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Rajnandgaon? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Rajnandgaon? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Rajnandgaon amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Rajnandgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 1,959.