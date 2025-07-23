Shine 100 DXImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Honda Shine 100 DX Front Right View
HONDA Shine 100 DX

₹72,000* OnwardsExpected price
Honda Shine 100 DX Price:

Honda Shine 100 DX is priced at Rs. 72,000 Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda Shine 100 DX?

Honda Shine 100 DX comes in petrol engine options, comes with 98.98 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda Shine 100 DX?

Honda Shine 100 DX rivals are Honda Shine 100, Hero HF Deluxe Pro, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Bajaj Platina 110, Bajaj CT110.

Shine 100 DX Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Shine 100 DX: 98.98 cc

Power

Category Average: 8.41 ps

Shine 100 DX: 7.38 ps

Visual Comparison

Honda Shine 100 DX
Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Front Right View
Honda Shine 100 DX Alternatives

Honda Shine 100

66,900 - 68,767
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

73,550
Hero Splendor Plus

77,176 - 80,176
Hero Passion Plus

79,901 - 81,651
Bajaj Platina 110

71,558 - 74,214
Bajaj CT110

70,176
Honda Shine 100 DX Images

1 images
Honda Shine 100 DX Specifications and Features

Max Power7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.04 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine98.98 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Celebrate Honda
X-1720, Rajgarh Colony Jheel Scooter Market, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481119
Globus Honda
A-22, Gujranwala Town Part I, Main G.T. Road, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993162
Globus Honda
3/4 -A, Amar Park , Zakhira, New Rohtak Road, Delhi 110084
+91 - 8826993156
Malwa Honda
A-250 ,Shaheen Bagh ,Abulfazal Enclave -2,Jamia,Okhla, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802217
Malwa Honda
A-9, Main Devli Road, Khanpur, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802215
View all Honda Bikes
Honda Shine 100 DX FAQs

What is the expected price of Honda Shine 100 DX?

The Honda Shine 100 DX is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 72,000.

What is the expected launch date of Honda Shine 100 DX?

The Honda Shine 100 DX is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 98.98 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Honda Shine 100 DX?

The Honda Shine 100 DX features a 98.98 cc engine delivering a powerful 7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Honda Shine 100 DX?

The Honda Shine 100 DX faces competition from the likes of Honda Shine 100 and Hero HF Deluxe Pro in the 98.98 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

