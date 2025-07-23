Honda Shine 100 DX is priced at Rs. 72,000 Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
Honda Shine 100 DX comes in petrol engine options, comes with 98.98 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Honda Shine 100 DX rivals are Honda Shine 100, Hero HF Deluxe Pro, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Bajaj Platina 110, Bajaj CT110.
Category Average: 109.0 cc
Shine 100 DX: 98.98 cc
Category Average: 8.41 ps
Shine 100 DX: 7.38 ps
|Max Power
|7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.04 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|98.98 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Honda Shine 100 DX is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 72,000.
The Honda Shine 100 DX is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 98.98 cc segment.
The Honda Shine 100 DX features a 98.98 cc engine delivering a powerful 7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The Honda Shine 100 DX faces competition from the likes of Honda Shine 100 and Hero HF Deluxe Pro in the 98.98 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
