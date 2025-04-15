Honda NX200 on road price in Phaltan starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in Phaltan starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Phaltan for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Phaltan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Phaltan, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Phaltan and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Phaltan. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs