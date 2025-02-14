Auto recap, Feb 13: Tata Harrier, Safari get new variants, Honda launches NX200

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, February 13.

Tata Harrier, Safari get Stealth Edition

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Editions of the Harrier and Safari in the Indian market. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹24.85 lakh whereas the Safari Stealth Edition costs ₹25.30 lakh. Tata has made no changes to the engine and transmission choices. However, there are several cosmetic and feature updates in the new variants of the Harrier and Safari.

The Stealth Edition of the SUVs will now be available in a new Matte Stealth Black colour scheme. The alloy wheels are now finished in matte black along with a diamond-cut finish and they measure 19-inches in size. There is also a Stealth mascot on the front fender. The interior is finished in a Carbon Noir theme with leather seats and Granite Black Deco-stitching. The dashboard is also finished is a Carbon noir theme with soft touch materials and leather.

Honda NX200 motorcycle launched at ₹ 1.68 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new NX200 priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda NX200 is essentially the rebranded CB200X, which has been on sale in the country for a few years now. The updated offering brings the CB200X in line with the bigger NX500 in terms of nomenclature.

The new NX200 comes with an updated 184.4 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that now meets the OBD-2B norms. The engine continues to develop 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.

Audi discontinues A8 L and RS5 Sportback

Audi India has pulled the plug on the A8 L luxury sedan and the RS5 Sportback from its lineup in India. Both models arrived in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs), which are also at the end of their respective lifecycles globally. The current-gen Audi A8 L was introduced in India in 2020 and last retailed for ₹1.63 crore. Meanwhile, the Audi RS5 Sportback has been on sale since 2021 and retailed at ₹1.13 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

While Audi’s lineup is now leaner with the absence of two models, the automaker is gearing up to introduce the RS Q8facelift on February 17 in India bringing the performance SUV in a new avatar. Make sure to catch all the updates from the launch here.

Indian auto industry clocks highest sales in January

The Indian auto industry started off 2025 on a positive note as it reported a decent growth across the different segments. According to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the industry saw a moderate year-on-year growth of 2.5 per cent in terms of overall domestic sales. The industry saw total domestic sales of 19,35,696 across all the segments in January 2025 as opposed to 18,88,648 units sold in January 2024.

The passenger vehicle segment saw its highest ever monthly sales yet again in the month of January. The segment posted a growth of 1.6 per cent YoY with total domestic sales of 3,99,386 units. In comparison, the industry saw 3,93,474 passenger vehicles being sold domestically in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, with total domestic sales of 19,35,696 units, the two wheeler segment saw a YoY growth of 2.5 per cent in the said month. In contrast, the segment saw total domestic sales of 18,88,648 units in the corresponding month last year.

