Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new NX200 priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda NX200 is essentially the rebranded CB200X , which has been on sale in the country for a few years now. The updated offering brings the CB200X in line with the bigger NX500 in terms of nomenclature. The new NX200 will be available Honda’s Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships, the company has announced.

Honda NX200: What's New?

Compared to the older CB200X, the new Honda NX200 is identical and gets minor feature upgrades along with the new name. The big change is the updated 184.4 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that now meets the OBD-2B norms. The engine continues to develop 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.

Other hardware components remain the same including USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The NX200 also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). On the styling front, the bike gets no major changes and continues to sport an LED headlamp, LED indicators, and an X-shaped LED taillight.

Speaking at the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “At Honda, we have always pushed the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving demands of customers. The All-New NX200 is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to deliver thrilling motorcycles which our customers’ demand. Inspired by the legendary NX500, the NX200 brings the thrill of exploration to a wider audience, ensuring an unmatched riding experience in every journey."

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “We are delighted to introduce the All-New NX200, a motorcycle designed for those who seek adventure and freedom on two wheels. With its striking design, thrilling performance, and cutting-edge technology, the NX200 is set to redefine the riding experience for enthusiasts across India. True to our philosophy of adventure and exploration, the NX200 invites riders to Explore Unfiltered."

Honda NX200 Features

The new NX200 also gets a feature upgrade with a new 4.2-inch digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility bringing navigation, call notifications, and SMS alerts. The bike also gets a USB Type-C charging port. Available in three colour options - Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

