hamburger icon
HT Auto
NX200PriceImages
Honda NX200 Right View
1/15
Honda NX200 Controller Buttion View
2/15
Honda NX200 Disc View
3/15
Honda NX200 Engine View
4/15
Honda NX200 First Tyre View
5/15
Honda NX200 Footrest View
View all Images
6/15

Honda NX200 Specifications

Honda NX200 starting price is Rs. 1,68,499 in India. Honda NX200 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 184.4 cc engine. Honda NX200 mileage is 35 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.68 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Check Latest Offers

Honda NX200 Specs

Honda NX200 comes with 184.4 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of NX200 starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda NX200 sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Honda NX200 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
15.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed
Displacement
184.4 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda NX200 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V Specs
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specs
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar RS200 Specs
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K300 SF Specs

Honda NX200 News

The Honda NX200 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.68 lakh, ex-showroom and comes with an updated feature list and an OBD-2B compliant engine.
Honda NX200 gets new features and OBD-2B compliance: Top 5 highlights you should know
22 Feb 2025
Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.
Auto recap, Feb 13: Tata launches new variants of Safari, Harrier, Honda launches NX200
14 Feb 2025
The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh
13 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 13, 2025: The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 13, 2025: Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh
13 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 17: Maruti Suzuki car price hike, Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched, 2025 Honda Shine launched…
18 Mar 2025
View all
 Honda NX200 News

Honda NX200 Variants & Price List

Honda NX200 price starts at ₹ 1.68 Lakhs .

1.68 Lakhs*
184.4 cc
16.99 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4

29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

83,598 - 87,598
Check Latest Offers
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

15.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki GSX-8S

10 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details