Honda NX200 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Karwar for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Karwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Karwar, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Karwar and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Karwar. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs