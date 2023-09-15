Honda CB200X on road price in Deesa starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB200X on road price in Deesa starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB200X dealers and showrooms in Deesa for best offers.
Honda CB200X on road price breakup in Deesa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB200X is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Deesa and Hero XPulse 200T 4V starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Deesa.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB200X STD ₹ 1.71 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price