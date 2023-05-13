Saved Articles

Honda Activa 125 On Road Price in Vadodara

84,149 - 91,889*
*On-Road Price
Vadodara
Activa 125 Price in Vadodara

Honda Activa 125 on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 84,150. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 91,890 in Vadodara. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Activa 125 Drum₹ 84,150
Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy₹ 88,110
Honda Activa 125 Disc₹ 91,890
...Read More

Honda Activa 125 Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum
₹ 84,149*On-Road Price
124 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,873
RTO
4,432
Insurance
5,844
On-Road Price in Vadodara
84,149
Drum Alloy
₹ 88,108*On-Road Price
124 cc
Disc
₹ 91,889*On-Road Price
124 cc
Honda Activa 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 125 News

There are five colour options on Honda Activa 125. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.
Honda Activa and Activa 125 get a price hike
13 May 2023
2023 Honda Activa 125 on showcase at Manesar facility of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart launched: 5 things to know
1 Apr 2023
2023 Honda Activa 125 in Mid Night Blue Metallic paint scheme.
Honda Activa 125 with Smart Key launched, is now OBD2 compliant
28 Mar 2023
The month of April will see a mix of launches with two performance middleweight motorcycles, a mass-market petrol commuter and an electric being launched
From Simple One to Honda Activa 125 H-Smart: Two-wheeler launches in April 2023
25 Mar 2023
The 2023 Honda Activa 125 with H-Smart tech will be launched soon
2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart version to be launched soon. Details leaked
22 Mar 2023
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
