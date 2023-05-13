Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Krishnanagar starts from Rs. 86,830.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 94,790 in Krishnanagar.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Krishnanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Krishnanagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Krishnanagar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Krishnanagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 86,830 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 90,900 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 94,790
