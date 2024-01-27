Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Udaipur.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Udaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Udaipur, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Udaipur and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Udaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
