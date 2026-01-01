hamburger icon
Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Front Right View
Hero XPulse 210 Front View
Hero XPulse 210 Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Left View
Hero XPulse 210 Rear Right View
Hero XPulse 210 Top

1.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero XPulse 210 Key Specs
Engine210 cc
View all XPulse 210 specs and features

XPulse 210 Top

XPulse 210 Top Prices

The XPulse 210 Top, is listed at ₹1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XPulse 210 Top Mileage

All variants of the XPulse 210 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XPulse 210 Top Colours

The XPulse 210 Top is available in 4 colour options: Azure Blue, Wild Red, Alpine Silver, Glacier White.

XPulse 210 Top Engine and Transmission

The XPulse 210 Top is powered by a 210 cc engine.

XPulse 210 Top vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XPulse 210's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero XPulse 200 4V priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.55 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette Shockwave priced ₹1.75 Lakhs.

XPulse 210 Top Specs & Features

The XPulse 210 Top has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch and Projector Headlights.

Hero XPulse 210 Top Price

XPulse 210 Top

₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,71,284
RTO
14,003
Insurance
12,753
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,98,040
EMI@4,257/mo
Hero XPulse 210 Top Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2254 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1446 mm
Height
1348 mm
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
884 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.67 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
50 mm
Max Torque
20.7 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
210 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled DOHC
Clutch
Wet type-Assist & Slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
73 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks Dia 41mm with anti friction bush, Travel - 210 mm
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with 10 steps adjustable gas charged mono-shock, Linkage Travel - 205 mm

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Hero XPulse 210 Top EMI
EMI3,831 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,78,236
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,78,236
Interest Amount
51,623
Payable Amount
2,29,859

Hero XPulse 210 other Variants

XPulse 210 STD

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,065
RTO
12,965
Insurance
11,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,445
EMI@4,007/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

view all specs and features

