The new existing launch from Hero moto corp

The scooter actually more bulky aggressive in terms of looks as compared to the xoom 110. Some of the reports also said the plastic which is used the sccoter is also of good quality power figures would be around 9.4bhp which will comes with a 125.6cc air cooled engine. Heros products are mostly fairly priced let's see how about this sccoter in few months as per the trusted sources the sccoter will be lauching around October. It also gets 14 inch alloys. Let's see if hero is on the mark or not.

By: Sanmesh shetge (Aug 21, 2024)