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Cars & Bikes Auto News Bearman Crash Sparks Safety Debate Over F1 2026 Regulations

Bearman crash sparks safety debate over F1 2026 regulations

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2026, 20:18 pm
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  • The incident has reignited debate over the 2026 regulations, with drivers warning about dangerous speed differences caused by energy management strategies.

Formula One
Haas' Oliver Bearman during the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Formula One
Haas' Oliver Bearman during the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit
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Formula One drivers have raised safety concerns following a high-speed crash involving Oliver Bearman during the Japanese Grand Prix, with several calling for a review of the sport’s current regulations.

The Haas driver lost control of his car after attempting to avoid a slower rival mid-race. Bearman had approached Franco Colapinto at a significantly higher speed before taking evasive action, which sent his car off track and into the barriers at Spoon. The impact, reported to be around 50G, triggered a safety car intervention.

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Despite the severity of the incident, Bearman avoided serious injury. He was seen limping after the crash but was later cleared at the circuit’s medical centre, with only a minor knee injury reported.

The accident has renewed focus on FIA’s revised technical regulations introduced this season. Hybrid power units now rely on a near-even split between electric and internal combustion energy, causing teams to adopt different strategies for energy deployment and recovery. With drivers having to lift-and-coast to recharge their batteries strategically, it has resulted in notable speed differences between cars at various points on the track.

Also Read : FIA tweaks F1 energy management rules ahead of Japan qualifying

In Bearman’s case, the closing speed between his car and Colapinto’s was estimated to be around 50 kmph. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu highlighted that the driver was gearing up to overtake and had engaged the boost button before misjudging the speed.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz said drivers had already flagged the risk of large speed gaps under the current rules, warning that similar incidents could have more serious consequences at street circuits with limited run-off areas. He pointed to venues such as Baku, Singapore, and Las Vegas as examples where the margin for error would be significantly lower.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff noted that the current rules are still in an early phase and would require more analysis from the teams, while McLaren’s Andrea Stella emphasised that safety considerations should be the main priority in upcoming talks.

The FIA stated that a formal review of the regulations is already planned following the opening phase of the season. It added that any potential changes, especially those related to energy management, would be based on detailed simulations and data analysis rather than immediate revisions.

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First Published Date: 29 Mar 2026, 20:18 pm IST
TAGS: formula one f1 motorsports

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