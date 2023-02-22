Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 90,770.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.00 Lakhs in Kolar.
The lowest price model
Hero Xoom 110 on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 90,770.
The on road price for Hero Xoom 110 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.00 Lakhs in Kolar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xoom 110 LX and the most priced model is Hero Xoom 110 ZX.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 110 dealers and showrooms in Kolar for best offers.
Hero Xoom 110 on road price breakup in Kolar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 110 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Kolar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Kolar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 110 LX ₹ 90,770 Hero Xoom 110 VX ₹ 94,560 Hero Xoom 110 ZX ₹ 1.00 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price