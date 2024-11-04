HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajajPulsar N125On Road Price in Nizamabad

Bajaj Pulsar N125 On Road Price in Nizamabad

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
1/22
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Front View
2/22
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
3/22
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear Left View
4/22
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear Right View
5/22
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear View
6/22
94,707 - 98,707*
*On-Road Price
Nizamabad
Pulsar N125 Price in Nizamabad

Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price in Nizamabad starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Nizamabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT₹ 1.13 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variant Wise Price List in Nizamabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

LED Disc

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,707
RTO
7,576
Insurance
6,561
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nizamabad)
1,08,844
EMI@2,339/mo
Close

LED Disc BT

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

96,425 - 1 Lakhs
Xtreme 125R Price in Nizamabad
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

1.01 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Nizamabad
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Raider Price in Nizamabad
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.12 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R Price in Nizamabad
Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Rorr EZ Price in Nizamabad

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

    The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the smallest Pulsar available in the N family and gets a completely new design and chassis, while retaining the same Pulsar ethos
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
    4 Nov 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 has a smooth engine. Being based on a completely new platform, it's a good 20 kg lighter than the Classic and NS Pulsar 125, and feels more fun to ride
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 on mind? Here are all the features it offers
    29 Oct 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with an all-new design, chassis and powertrain.
    Liking the Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are a few alternatives to consider
    25 Oct 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R are designed to cater for the young audience.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which sporty commuter should you buy?
    25 Oct 2024
    The new pulsar is aimed at the younger generation with eye-catching design, paint options and an affordable price tag.
    Pulsar N125: Here are five key highlights of the newly launched motorbike
    23 Oct 2024
     Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Videos

    Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
    21 Oct 2024
    The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
    Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
    20 Dec 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 FAQs

    The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nizamabad is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nizamabad amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Nizamabad is Rs. 2,207.
    The insurance charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nizamabad are Rs. 6,561, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

