Maevel Price in Chennai

ADMS Maevel on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
ADMS Maevel STD₹ 1.01 Lakhs
...Read More

ADMS Maevel Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70-100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,000
Insurance
4,039
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,01,039
EMI@2,172/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

    News

    Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
    Ducati DesertX Rally bookings open, is more hardcore version of ADV
    13 Apr 2024
    (L-R) Amit Ghugre, India - CMO, Shell Lubricants with brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor and Praveen Nagpal, CTO - Shell India
    Shell Advance introduces new motorcycle lubricant range in India
    13 Apr 2024
    Ferrato is working on two electric motorcycles and an electric scooter.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato teases its first electric motorcycle
    13 Apr 2024
    The limited-period offer brings three years of extended warranty coverage across all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles from April 1, 2024
    KTM & Husqvarna bikes get extended warranty free for up to 5 years. Here’s how
    12 Apr 2024
    Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
    12 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
     

