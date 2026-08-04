hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsPanamera vs Taycan

Porsche Panamera vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Panamera vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panamera Taycan
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2894 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Porsche Panamera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
Side Mirror Glass
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Front Cup Holders
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
V6 Biturbo-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
270 kmph230 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.95 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Aluminium double wishboneAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Aluminium multi-linkAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 40 R19-
Length
5049 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2900 mm
Height
1423 mm1379 mm
Width
1937 mm2144 mm
Bootspace
495 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Voice Command
OptionalYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,98,2481,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,62,0001,67,00,000
RTO
17,50,20054,000
Insurance
6,85,5486,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,16,9443,74,545
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
The Porsche Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph
Porsche Panamera GTS with 493 bhp launched in India, priced at 2.34 crore
19 Jul 2024
The MY27 Porsche Taycan range introduces virtual shifting technology and updated cabin software.
MY27 Porsche Taycan gets E-Shift, new infotainment and Manthey Kit option
18 Jun 2026
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes to set a new record.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit sets new record on the Nurburgring
8 May 2026
Porsche will continue to sell four ICE cars globally well into the 2030s.
Porsche Panamera, Cayenne will have combustion engines far into the 2030s
16 Mar 2025
The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with a redesigned exterior and updated interior.
2024 Porsche Panamera launched at 1.69 crore. Check what's new
4 May 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
15 Jun 2020
Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
10 Jun 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers