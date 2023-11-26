Saved Articles

Porsche Panamera vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V6 BiturboPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Performance on Alternate Fuel
34 bhp @ 1150 rpm, 300 Nm @ 1150 rpm-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,32,5321,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,99,0001,50,00,000
RTO
16,03,90054,000
Insurance
6,29,1329,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,81,1413,43,144

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
    26 Nov 2023
    The electric Porsche's journey along the Xinjiang-Tibet route features desolate regions with extreme weather and road conditions.
    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for greatest altitude change by an electric car
    18 Sept 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
    25 Nov 2023
    Actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Porsche Panamera GTS is finished in satin blue and gets a personalised finish
    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore
    4 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio.
    Watch: Delhi gets India's first Porsche Studio
    21 Jan 2021
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
    Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
    15 Jun 2020
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
