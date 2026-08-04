In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Panamera and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Panamera vs Taycan Comparison