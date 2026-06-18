MY27 Porsche Taycan gets E-Shift, new infotainment and Manthey Kit option

Porsche has introduced a series of updates for the MY27 Taycan , bringing changes aimed at driving engagement, track-focused capability and in-car technology. The revised range gains a new E-Shift system with simulated gear changes, an updated infotainment platform and a Manthey Kit option for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package.

E-Shift adds simulated gear changes

Among the biggest additions to the MY27 lineup is the E-Shift system, which introduces virtual gear changes for the electric sports car. Drivers can use paddles mounted behind the GT sports steering wheel to shift through eight simulated gears.

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The system recreates several characteristics associated with traditional combustion-powered cars. Porsche says the feature includes noticeable shift jerks, gear-specific drag torque and a virtual rev limiter to create a more interactive driving experience. A virtual rev counter and shift indicator have also been integrated into the instrument display.

The Porsche Electric Sport Sound system has also been revised and now varies with load and simulated engine speed. E-Shift will be offered across all Taycan body styles and variants as an option, while the Taycan Turbo GT will receive it as standard equipment.

Cabin technology updated

The MY27 Taycan also receives a revised digital interface through Porsche's latest Digital Interaction system. The updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) software is claimed to offer up to five times more computing power than the previous system.

The cabin interface adopts a cleaner layout with configurable widgets and a 3D representation of the vehicle in its actual exterior colour. Smartphone integration has also been expanded through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Additional changes include a smartphone storage tray with a magnetic ring mount and wireless charging capability of up to 25W.

Kevin Giek, Head of the model line, said, "By introducing comprehensive innovations for the model year change, we are strengthening the Taycan in all relevant areas: the latest models offer a more emotive driving experience, greater track performance and more intuitive and customisable operation."

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Manthey package reaches an electric Porsche

Porsche is also extending its Manthey package portfolio to an electric model for the first time. Buyers of the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package can now opt for a Manthey Kit featuring aerodynamic, chassis and powertrain modifications intended to improve circuit performance.

The package will be available as a retrofit option and can also be specified directly from the factory, marking another first for the company.

Porsche is offering an optional Manthey package for the Turbo GT trim.

Porsche also highlighted the Taycan Turbo GT's Nurburgring Nordschleife lap performance, where development driver Lars Kern recorded a time of 6:55.533 minutes in the electric executive car category.

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