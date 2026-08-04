In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Taycan Comparison