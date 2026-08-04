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Porsche 911 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 911 Taycan
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 2.11 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage6 to 10.64 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2981 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche 911 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
293 kmph230 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
132 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres-
Length
4519 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2900 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Height
1298 mm1379 mm
Width
1852 mm2144 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Optional-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableOptional
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)-
Split Rear Seat
Yes-
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,25,4231,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,29,0001,67,00,000
RTO
21,66,90054,000
Insurance
29,0236,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,01,3543,74,545
Expert Rating
-

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