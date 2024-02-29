In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 174 to 19.7 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Magnite vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnite Punch ev Brand Nissan Tata Price ₹ 6 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 174 to 19.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 999 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -