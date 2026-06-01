In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|MG
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4