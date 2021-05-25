|Engine Type
|1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
|2.0 Petrol engine
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|189 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹49,29,180
|₹48,31,029
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹43,60,000
|₹41,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,42,330
|₹4,48,000
|Insurance
|₹1,26,550
|₹1,93,029
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹300
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,05,947
|₹1,03,837