In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLA vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gla
|Clubman
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1332 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4