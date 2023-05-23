HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mini Recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop And Clubman Models Over Fire Risk. Details Here

Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk

Mini has issued a recall campaign for the Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over a potential fire risk, impacting 98,000 cars in the US, reveals a document by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The British luxury car brand under the BMW Group has said that the affected Clubman models were built between 2008 and 2014, while the impacted Cooper Hardtop cars were manufactured between 2007 and 2013. The automaker also said the affected models include Cooper S and John Cooper Works variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2023, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.

The recalled Mini cars are said to come equipped with a sunroof where significant temperature changes, like multiple freeze cycles, can damage the vehicle's drain hose. The damaged hose could loosen and eventually detach from the drain pipe within the A-pillar. In such a scenario, water can enter into the vehicle's interior. Mini has said that a combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, which could result in a fire incident.

Also Read : New MINI Cooper Electric to come with 400-km range

The NHTSA document states that road crews use a large amount of road salt during wintertime to melt the snow. The combination of salt and water could create an electrolyte solution that could contact the Footwell Control Module (FCM) and, over time, corrode the part. It could potentially lead to a short circuit resulting in a fire.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The British automaker will inform affected vehicle owners via mail starting July 3, with the letter instructing the affected car owners to schedule an appointment with an authorized Mini dealer to fix the problem for free. Mini has reportedly identified six incidents that could be related to the issue before using a voluntary safety recall. The incidents took place between September 2019 and October 2022 involving vehicles produced between 2010 and 2013.

First Published Date: 23 May 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: car recall vehicle recall
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city