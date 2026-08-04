In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Levante and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Levante vs Macan EV Comparison