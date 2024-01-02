Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Skoda Octavia

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Skoda Octavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
Octavia
Skoda Octavia
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl15.81
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km791
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44930,04,319
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00026,29,000
RTO
2,63,9002,62,900
Insurance
1,27,0491,11,919
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69764,574

    Latest News

    Czech auto giant Skoda has teased the upcoming Octavia sedan. It will be unveiled for global markets next month.
    Skoda Octavia 2024 teased ahead of global debut in February. Will it launch in India?
    2 Jan 2024
    Leaked photo of the incoming Kia Carnival MPV. Image courtesy: Instagram/motorsjason
    Facelift Kia Carnival MPV images leaked; India launch in 2024
    23 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki now has a robust SUV portfolio which is adding wind to its proverbial sails.
    Maruti Suzuki continues its march in October; Brezza, Grand Vitara SUVs provide biggest thrust
    1 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.99 lakh.
    2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explained
    10 Jun 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
