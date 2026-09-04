Skoda Octavia RS returns to India at 56.69 lakh, second batch limited to 50 units

Skoda has put the Octavia RS back on sale in India, but buyers will have to pay significantly more this time around. The second batch is priced at ₹56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹6.70 lakh higher than the first batch’s ₹49.99 lakh price.

The Skoda Octavia RS gets 50 more units for India, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 265 bhp; it does 0- 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. It includes a seven-speed DSG and numerous features, selling for ₹ 56.69 lakh in India, significantly higher than it's previous batch.

The first lot was limited to 100 units and was sold out before the car made its India debut last year. Skoda is now bringing only 50 units, making this batch even more limited. Deliveries are scheduled to start next week.

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The new Octavia RS also carries a substantial premium over the previous-generation Octavia RS 245, which was launched at ₹14 lakh less.

Performance hardware

Power comes from Volkswagen Group’s EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The same engine is used by the Volkswagen Golf GTI, although the Octavia RS produces 265 bhp and 370 Nm in its India-spec configuration.

A seven-speed DSG automatic sends power exclusively to the front wheels. Skoda claims the sedan can accelerate from 0-100kph in 6.4 seconds before reaching a claimed top speed of 250kph. A sports exhaust is also standard.

However, the India-spec Octavia RS misses out on Dynamic Chassis Control. The system is designed to adjust suspension damping, steering and transmission behaviour while driving, depending on the selected setup and road conditions.

Design

The RS gets several exterior changes over the standard Octavia, including reshaped bumpers, black exterior detailing, RS badging, 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels and a lip spoiler.

Buyers can choose from five exterior colours: Candy White, Magic Black, Mamba Green, Race Blue and Velvet Red.

The cabin follows a predominantly black theme, with red stitching adding contrast. Sports seats and an RS-specific flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel further distinguish it from the regular model.

Features

Equipment includes a 13-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 11-speaker Canton audio system and a 360-degree camera. The car also gets Matrix LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and powered front seats with massage functions, three-zone climate control and 10 airbags. Adaptive cruise control is also available.

Rivals

The Octavia RS is closer to cars such as the BMW M340i and Audi S5 Sportback, although both German models sit considerably higher in price and power output. A more comparable cousin sits in the hatchback segment, the Volkswagen Golf GTi, which produces similar power and sits on a similar platform too.

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