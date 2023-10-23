Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Mitsubishi outlander

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Mitsubishi outlander, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
outlander
Mitsubishi outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 4
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44931,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00026,93,000
RTO
2,63,9002,85,300
Insurance
1,27,0491,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69766,872

