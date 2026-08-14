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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
170182 mm
Length
37003985 mm
Wheelbase
23852636 mm
Height
16551643 mm
Width
17351734 mm
Bootspace
243447 L
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
67 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
No-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1996,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6755,80,875
RTO
47,43723,235
Insurance
28,31328,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72113,602
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
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