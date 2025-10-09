RX [2017-2023] vs AMG E53 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Amg e53 Brand Lexus Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.04 Cr ₹ 1.02 Cr Range 1076 - Mileage 16.55 kmpl 11.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.9 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.