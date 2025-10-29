In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Macan EV Comparison