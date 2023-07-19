In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs XUV500 Comparison