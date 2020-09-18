HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSonet vs XUV500

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV500

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2mHawk155
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
8281057
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.415.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,89,10116,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,00014,22,850
RTO
48,2301,82,686
Insurance
31,60066,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,53535,954
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details