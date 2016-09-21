HT Auto
Jaguar XF vs Toyota Camry

XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹39.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1219.16
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,22,73947,51,830
Ex-Showroom Price
55,67,00041,20,000
RTO
5,62,9084,41,000
Insurance
1,92,3311,90,330
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,9001,02,135
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

