In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XF and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XF vs Camry Comparison