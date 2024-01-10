In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage.
Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less