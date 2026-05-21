⁠Planning to buy the Hyundai i20 N-Line? 5 things to know before putting your money down

The Hyundai i20 N Line continues to be positioned as one of the very few affordable hot hatches currently on sale in India. With its turbo-petrol engine, sharp styling package, sportier suspension, and premium feature list, the N Line offers a more engaging alternative to the standard i20. However, before putting your money down, there are a few important things worth understanding about its variants, performance, features, and overall positioning.

1. Pricing and variants

The i20 N Line range starts at ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N6 manual variant and goes up to ₹11.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec N8 DCT Dual Tone trim. Hyundai has simplified the lineup by discontinuing the N6 DCT variant, meaning buyers looking for the automatic transmission now need to step up to the higher-spec N8 trim.

Variant Transmission Ex-Showroom Price i20 N Line N6 6-Speed Manual ₹ 9.21 Lakh i20 N Line N6 Dual Tone 6-Speed Manual ₹ 9.32 Lakh i20 N Line N8 6-Speed Manual ₹ 10.53 Lakh i20 N Line N8 Dual Tone 6-Speed Manual ₹ 10.66 Lakh i20 N Line N8 DCT 7-Speed Automatic ₹ 11.53 Lakh i20 N Line N8 DCT Dual Tone 7-Speed Automatic ₹ 11.67 Lakh

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The N6 variants cater to buyers looking for the performance package without spending too much on premium equipment, while the N8 trims add more creature comforts, connected tech, and cosmetic enhancements. Dual-tone paint options also command a slight premium over standard colour schemes.

2. Turbo-petrol power

Powering the i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the variant.

What continues to make the N Line appealing is the balance between everyday usability and spirited performance. The turbocharged motor delivers strong mid-range performance, while the DCT gearbox offers quicker shifts for city and highway driving alike. The suspension setup has also been tuned for more agile driving dynamics. Hyundai claims fuel efficiency of up to 20 kmpl.

3. Cosmetic changes

The N Line is set apart from the regular i20 via a series of sportier design elements, including a chequered flag-inspired grille, red accents on the bumpers and side skirts, N Line badging, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Stepping inside reveals an all-black cabin theme with red inserts and ambient lighting. The driver gets treated to a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an N-branded gear lever. Among the more noticeable additions is the dual-tip exhaust setup, which gives the car a noticeably sportier exhaust note compared to the standard model.

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4. Feature list

The i20 N Line retains a premium cabin experience with a broad tech suite. The dashboard is centred around a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity.

Further features include a Bose 7-speaker sound system, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car suite with over 60 connected functions. The hatchback also supports Alexa-enabled Home-to-Car connectivity functions.

5. Safety equipment

The i20 N Line gets six airbags as standard across the entire range. Other standard safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and four-wheel disc brakes. The inclusion of disc brakes on all four wheels reinforces the hatchback’s performance-focused character with the stopping power to match, while additional electronic safety aids improve confidence at higher speeds.

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