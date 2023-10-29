Saved Articles

Tata Safari [2021-2023]

4 out of 5
14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Safari [2021-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Tata Safari [2021-2023] Key Specs
Engine1956.0 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Safari [2021-2023] specs and features

About Tata Safari [2021-2023]

Latest Update

  Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you pick?
  Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian: Specification comparison

    • The Tata Safari is a versatile and feature-packed SUV that offers a comfortable ride and robust performance. With a competitive price range, it stands out in the SUV segment. Price: Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 14.99 Lakhs, Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 23.18 Lakhs Specs and Features:

    • Engine: The Tata Safari is equipped with a 1956.0 cc engine, providing ample power for various driving scenarios.
    • Mileage: This SUV offers a commendable mileage range, with a minimum of 14.0 km/l and a maximum of 16.1 km/l, ensuring efficient fuel consumption.
    • Transmission: Buyers have the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions, catering to different driving preferences.
    • Safety Features: The Tata Safari prioritizes safety with features like Antilock Braking System (ABS), Airbags, Parking Sensors, and a robust body structure, providing peace of mind on the road.
    • Comfort and Convenience: It comes with modern amenities such as Power Steering, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Rear AC Vents, and Automatic Climate Control for a comfortable journey.
    • Performance: The Tata Safari boasts a Turbo Engine, ensuring that you experience a powerful and responsive drive. It offers a maximum power of 167.67 bhp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.
    • Seating and Space: With a seating capacity of 6, it's perfect for families or groups. The spacious interior and sunroof add to the overall comfort and appeal.
    • Exterior: The SUV sports Alloy Wheels and a sunroof, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and providing a premium feel.
    Rivals: In comparison to its rivals like the Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Motors Gurkha, Mahindra Marazzo, and Hyundai Venue N Line, the Tata Safari offers a well-rounded package. Its competitive pricing, solid build quality, and a host of features make it a reliable choice for those seeking a versatile SUV. When it comes to choosing a vehicle in the SUV category, the Tata Safari offers a compelling blend of performance, safety, and comfort. Its value for money pricing, paired with a trusted brand name, makes it a reliable choice for those looking to upgrade to a spacious and feature-rich SUV. Whether you're tackling city streets or exploring off-road terrain, the Tata Safari has you covered. ...Read More

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs
    Safari [2021... vs XUV700
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Safari [2021... vs Scorpio-N
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Safari [2021... vs Jimny
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs
    Safari [2021... vs Marazzo
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
    Safari [2021... vs Venue N Line

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] Variants & Price

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 variants. Tata Safari [2021-2023] top variant price is ₹ 23.18 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    XE
    14.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XM
    16.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XMA
    17.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XT
    17.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT New
    18.06 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT Plus
    18.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XT Plus New
    18.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ
    19.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ New
    19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XTA Plus
    20.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZ Plus
    20.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus 6 STR
    20.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus 6 S New
    20.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus Adventure
    20.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus 6S Adventure
    20.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus New
    20.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
    20.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA
    20.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZ Plus Adventure New
    20.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA New
    21.08 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus
    21.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus 6S
    21.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus 6S New
    21.78 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Adventure
    21.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus 6S Adventure
    21.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZ Plus Gold
    21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
    21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    XZA Plus New
    21.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
    21.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Adventure New
    22.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Gold
    23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
    23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage14.0 - 16.1 kmpl
    Engine1956.0 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofYes
    View all Safari [2021-2023] specs and features

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] Mileage

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Tata Safari [2021-2023]'s petrol variant is . Tata Safari [2021-2023] petrol comes with a 50 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    XE
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Manual
    16.14

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Tata Safari [2021-2023] Expert Review
    4 out of 5

    While the SUV segment has been ruling the roost of the car industry in India and worldwide, automakers are going above and beyond to make the most of the new trend. You will find these cars in all shapes and sizes; be it micro SUVs, subcompact SUVs, 5- or 7-seat, big and small, we have it all.

    Tata Motors caught the world by surprise when it announced the official name of its latest SUV - 'Safari'. The same car was previously known to the world as the 'Gravitas' and before that, it was known by something else. But what remained constant over time though, was its design and aesthetics. From concept to pre-production model, the SUV maintained the same bold and sophisticated look which brought it to the centre stage at all the events it was showcased at.


    The Tata Safari once made the base for SUVs in India, and in the latest 2021 avatar it has marked a return as a completely new and modern vehicle, but what has changed this time is the market itself. The competition unlike before has already set its roots deep. Will the new Safari stand true to its legacy? Or is it just the name game gone wrong? Read on to know!

    For 2021, the Safari has evolved into a completely new vehicle which as per Tata has been built to ferry 'you and your entire family in comfort and safety'. For a car to ferry around an entire family, it needs to be big, bulky and spacious. And Safari is indeed all three in one, and it's much more.

    (Check out more pics of Tata Safari here)

    While there's not much on the outside which does justice to the badge it carries, it appears to be a longer version of the Harrier from almost all angles. Also, I am sure many will in fact mistake it for the Harrier, at least in a quick glance.

    At the front, it gets the same signature grille with the Tri-Arrow pattern flanked with high raised dual function LED DRLs. Below the trendy-looking sleek lights sit the familiar projector headlamps which are limited only to the higher-spec XZ variant. While there is nothing wrong with the way these headlamps have been designed, a distinction with respect to its technical cousin wouldn't have hurt.

    There isn't much to highlight about the front, and it’s only when you get to the side profile and tail section you get to notice the real changes. There are large 18-inch alloys residing inside the muscular wheel arches that make all the difference. The longer length of the Safari also can't be missed. Longer overhang carves out the required space on the inside, while the wheelbase remains the same. Look above and you’ll see a stepped roof which gives it a taller stance, while the new rear quarter glass has been affixed to give the last row occupants a chance to look outside.

    The ground clearance has gone down and as per the automaker, the Safari’s minimum laden ground clearance stands at 143 mm. It is significantly less than the previous-gen model, and also from the car it comes based on. Still, the Safari manages to stand tall, in fact, taller than both the other models in question.

    Move towards the rear and you’ll find a surprisingly refreshed rear section. There's a more upright tailgate with a very high set rear glass window. The signature twin light LED tail lamps look sleek, angular, and neatly designed. There is also a wide Safari lettering in bold which sits on the lower side of the tailgate, and there is a dual-tone bumper to complete the looks.

    Tata has also cleverly hidden a few emblems here and there on its exterior body that represents what the car stands for. All in all, the Safari does manage to stand out with its bold and charismatic looks. Though it might not have any visible connection with the original SUV, despite that, it is impressive in many other ways.

    How is the cabin space?

    Tata claims that the Safari has been engineered to provide an easy and comfort-oriented experience inside the cabin. The use of premium materials is aplenty. There is a signature Ashwood dashboard with a familiar layout and it is made up of soft-touch materials. The floating type 8.8-inch touch screen infotainment system sits in the middle of the dash and is easy to operate. There is leather wrapping on the steering wheel and gear knob which makes the cabin feel rich.

    The driver’s screen is also borrowed from its technical cousin. It is a simple semi-digital console with an analogue speedometer on the right side, accompanied by a wide digital screen on the left, displaying all the necessary information about the car in a simple and uncluttered format. The higher variants of the Safari also come with signature Oyster White leather seat upholstery and door pad inserts which make the cabin feel plush and premium.

    Now, one of the major additions you’ll find in the Safari is the use of an Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold function which is the first for Tata. And along with that, there’s also the widest in segment panoramic sunroof which really makes all the difference.

    While the sunroof sure does make the cabin feel rich and airy, what the Safari still misses out on are some critical features like Wireless Charging and Ventilated Seats which are fairly popular among the customers it seeks to attract. But not to forget, it also comes with a host of other features as well including Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Powered Driver Seat, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and much more. On top of that, it has also become the latest recipient of the iRA connected car technology after the Altroz iTurbo (know more here).

    The second-row seating is more or less the same as the Harrier, it features pillar mounted AC vents, a pocket for the smartphone behind the central panel, and a hand rest in the middle.

    The second-row seats are manually adjustable and feel nicely cushioned. The row is also decently spacious for two or even three occupants given the large width of the car, but the middle occupant may have to struggle at times due to the huge hump on the floor. The Safari is also available with captain seats in the middle row, but sadly we couldn’t test that model.

    Jumping down to the third row on Safari is quite easy, but the kind of space provided might not be the best in the segment. Although the adjustable second-row does provide an option of extending the leg space. The headspace, on the other hand, has been kept ample. Moreover, the last row gets a number of convenience and utility features such as dedicated air vents, bottle holder, USB charger, and more. Also, as mentioned previously, the glass area for the third is wide and doesn't let the last passengers feel they are running out of view.

    How about the boot?

    Opening up the tailgate reveals that the boot space might not be enough in all seats up configuration, but getting the last seats down frees up 447 litre of space which is more than adequate. The only thing that concerns me is the tailgate which doesn't have a proper handgrip slot for opening the door.

    How is it to drive?

    So the Safari sources power from the same 2-litre Turbocharged diesel engine which is also found on the Harrier. To put the numbers, it delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed automatic as well as a manual gearbox.

    The engine in the current 170 PS format was introduced by Tata last year and it is indeed a lovely powertrain. It picks up pace in no time and is a delight to drive irrespective of the road conditions. Also, its predicable-yet-exhilarating power delivery makes you feel safe when overtaking or engaging in a sporty drive.

    I got a chance to drive both the manual as well as automatic transmission, and found both equally charming. But the effortless shifting on the automatic kept me at ease, while I could focus more on the road ahead.

    Like the Harrier, even the Safari is based on Tata’s OMEGARC platform which contributes to its driving dynamics. What needs to be remembered is that the Safari is heavier than its donor model, and the company has to work harder to keep the dynamics in check at high speeds and around the corners, and to my surprise, I think Tata has done a good job in this department.

    Tata claims that it has maintained the balance between performance and comfort and I wouldn’t disagree. The Safari feels stable at high speeds and equally direct and connected around the corners. At the same time, the suspension setup feels to have the right amount of stiffness and damping to maintain composure. The body roll is well under control for a 7-seater which is impressive.

    The Safari also gets Terrain Response Modes and there is also a dedicated Sport mode which changes the engine mapping for a more aggressive drive. While all of this looks nice and fancy, what’s perhaps missed is the 4x4 mode, which is close to the hearts of SUV enthusiasts.

    The final words:

    With the Safari, Tata has tried to evoke the emotional connection there is around this iconic nameplate. The new car cleverly picks up the right elements from its technical cousin and comes out using them as its own. But what it has missed out on the way is its distinctive and unique set of elements that once gave the Safari a legendry stature in the world of SUVs.

    Leaving that aside, the 2021 Safari ticks all the right boxes for a customer looking for a 7-seater SUV that not only looks impressive but also drives well. Moreover, it is definitely a practical and comfort-oriented car for your family. If you think missing the 4x4 feature isn’t a big deal, then Safari is indeed a worthy option to consider in its space.

    But that said, how much of the 'original Safari DNA' is left in the 2021 model, still has a question mark to it.

    Tata Safari [2021-2023] News

    Tata Safari facelift was launched in India a few weeks ago re-energising its rivalry with competitors including the Mahindra Scorpio N.
    Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you pick?
    29 Oct 2023
    The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
    Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian: Specification comparison
    25 Oct 2023
    Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with electric smart door handles, AWD, petrol engine and lane keeping assist, which are not available in the Tata Safari facelift.
    Confused between Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari facelift? Here are five factors to help you decide
    24 Oct 2023
    Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently sold with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will receive a 1.5-litre GDI petrol motor in the future.
    Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs to get a 1.5-litre GDI petrol engine
    23 Oct 2023
    The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
    Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian: Price comparison
    21 Oct 2023
    Tata Safari [2021-2023] related Videos

    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    Tata Safari 2021: First drive review
    Watch: Tata Safari 2021 first drive review
    1 Feb 2021
    Tata Safari [2021-2023] FAQs

    The Tata Safari mileage is 14.0 - 16.1 kmpl.
    Among all Tata Safari models, the XZA Plus Gold has the most features. The XZA Plus Gold variant of the Tata Safari is a good choice.
    Boot space (Dikki) capacity of Tata Safari is 447 liters.
    The Tata Safari comes with a 50 liters fuel tank.
    The Tata Safari starts at Rs. 14,99,400 on ex. showroom in Delhi. Nexon prices start at Rs. 6,99,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

