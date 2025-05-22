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Safari [2021-2023]MileageImages
Tata Safari [2021-2023] Front Left Side
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Side View Left
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Rear Left View
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Front View
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Top View
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specifications

4 out of 5
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14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Safari [2021-2023]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specs

Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.0 - 16.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel ...Read More