Tata Safari [2021-2023]

4 out of 5
14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Safari [2021-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specs

Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Safari [2021-2023] measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 ...Read More

Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.08
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
704
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.48
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
11.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
205
Length
4661
Wheelbase
2741
Kerb Weight
1825
Height
1786
Width
1894
Bootspace
447
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
6
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Bi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Oyster White / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Safari [2021-2023] Alternatives

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
XUV700 Specs
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Scorpio-N Specs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Jimny Specs
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Marazzo Specs
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Venue N Line Specs

Tata Safari [2021-2023] News

Tata Safari facelift was launched in India a few weeks ago re-energising its rivalry with competitors including the Mahindra Scorpio N.
Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you pick?
29 Oct 2023
The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian: Specification comparison
25 Oct 2023
Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with electric smart door handles, AWD, petrol engine and lane keeping assist, which are not available in the Tata Safari facelift.
Confused between Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari facelift? Here are five factors to help you decide
24 Oct 2023
Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently sold with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will receive a 1.5-litre GDI petrol motor in the future.
Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs to get a 1.5-litre GDI petrol engine
23 Oct 2023
The new Tata Safari facelift comes with a host of updates on the design and feature front, re-energising its competition with rivals like MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Meridian.
Tata Safari facelift vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Jeep Meridian: Price comparison
21 Oct 2023
 Tata Safari [2021-2023] News

Tata Safari [2021-2023] Variants & Price List

Tata Safari [2021-2023] price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 variants. Tata Safari [2021-2023] top variant price is ₹ 23.18 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
14.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XM
16.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA
17.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XT
17.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT New
18.06 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus
18.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus New
18.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
19.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ New
19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XTA Plus
20.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus
20.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6 STR
20.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6 S New
20.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Adventure
20.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6S Adventure
20.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus New
20.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
20.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA
20.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Adventure New
20.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA New
21.08 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus
21.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S
21.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S New
21.78 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Adventure
21.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S Adventure
21.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Gold
21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus New
21.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
21.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Adventure New
22.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Gold
23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

