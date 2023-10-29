Tata Safari [2021-2023] Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Safari [2021-2023] measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Safari [2021-2023] is 205. A six-seat model, Tata Safari [2021-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Safari [2021-2023] price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Safari [2021-2023] comes in 32 variants. Tata Safari [2021-2023] top variant price is ₹ 23.18 Lakhs.
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XM
₹16.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA
₹17.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XT
₹17.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT New
₹18.06 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus
₹18.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XT Plus New
₹18.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
₹19.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ New
₹19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XTA Plus
₹20.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus
₹20.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6 STR
₹20.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6 S New
₹20.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Adventure
₹20.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6S Adventure
₹20.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus New
₹20.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
₹20.71 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA
₹20.76 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Adventure New
₹20.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA New
₹21.08 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus
₹21.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S
₹21.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S New
₹21.78 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Adventure
₹21.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S Adventure
₹21.87 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Gold
₹21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
₹21.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus New
₹21.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
₹21.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Adventure New
₹22.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Gold
₹23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
₹23.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
