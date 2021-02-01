In pics: Big, bulky and spacious Tata Safari 2021 8 Photos . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:54 AM IST HT Auto Desk 2021 Tata Safari will be made available in six as well as seven-seat layouts.There will be a total of six variants including XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+.The SUV will boast three drive modes - Eco, City, and Sports. 1/8Tata Motors has officially revealed the completely new 2021 Safari SUV in India. The SUV's production has already been started and it is slated to launch in the first week of February. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 2/8Previously codenamed Gravitas, the new Safari is based on the company's Impact 2.0 design language. It embodies Tata's renowned OMEGARC platform which is inspired by the Land Rover's D8 platform. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 3/8At the front, it gets the signature grille with the Tri-Arrow pattern flanked with high raised dual function LED DRLs. Below the sleek lights sit the familiar projector headlamps which are limited only to the higher-spec XZ variant. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 4/8The SUV rolls on large 18-inch wheels which look massive and provide a more stable drive. While longer overhangs carve out the required space on the inside, a stepped roof gives it a taller stance. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 5/8The rear section has been refreshed with a more upright tailgate and a very high set rear glass windows. Wide Safari lettering in bold sits on the lower side of the tailgate and a dual-tone bumper completes the look. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 6/8Inside, the 2021 Safari gets a new Ashwood dashboard, Oyster white colour theme, and three rows of stadium-style seating. There is leather wrapping on the steering wheel and gear knob which makes the cabin feel rich. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 7/8The floating type 8.8” touch screen infotainment system sits in the middle on the dash and is easy to operate. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto) 8/8Under the hood, the SUV gets the familiar 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.(Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/ HT Auto)