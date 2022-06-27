In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio-N and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio-N Price starts at Rs 13.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Scorpio-N: 1997 cc engine, 13.67 to 18.57 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less